Telangana worker dies in Saudi jail; villagers stage protest

Jagtial: The death of a migrant worker from Telangana in a jail in Saudi Arabia has sparked a protest by his relatives during his last rites in Telangana’s Mannegudem village, in Jagtial District. He was sentenced to prison in Saudi Arabia for staying in the country despite the expiry of his visa.

His relatives and the Gulf JAC demanded that the Government of India and the Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia should arrange counselors for prisoners in jails and in deportation centres, as well as provide medical services for Indians in jails in the Gulf country.

The last rites of the man were performed on Wednesday which was attended by villagers, returnees from Gulf countries and others. They held placards of Gulf JAC in their hands and demanded that the Telangana government announce an ex-gratia of five lakh rupees for the family of the deceased.

Antadpola Rajayya died of ill health in the deportation centre (exit jail) in Saudi Arabia. The migrant reportedly died due to a delayed service in issuing Emergency Certificate (Temporary White Passport).