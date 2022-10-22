Telangana : YSRTP Chief vows to continue party’s fight against corruption in KLIP

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP ) President YS Sharmila on Saturday vowed to continue her party’s fight against alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), until objective investigation is launched, and those who have robbed the state’s exchequer to the tune of Rs one lakh crore, were brought to justice.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, met Comptroller and Auditor General Girish Chandra Murmu in Delhi on Friday and explained how Kaleshwaram project was possibly India’s biggest scam and elaborated on the need to probe into the alleged involvement of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family in this scam.

Addressing the media here, she said, “After knocking the CBI doors recently, we did not relent and yesterday we met the CAG, who patiently heard all aspects of our complaint and agreed that his office will look into all the aspects of Kaleshwaram project, the malpractices, embezzlement of funds and favouritism of the ruling party that benefited single contractor,” and added that CAG said that a team of experts along with IITians would conduct a detailed study on the project.”

“The CAG has assured us that the irregularities in Kaleshwaram project must be audited, and he would certainly look into the issue. I am confident that the concerned authorities will look into the corruption committed by KCR and his family and will hold them accountable,” she said.

Source UNI