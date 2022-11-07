Telangana’s Medak records lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 deg c

Hyderabad: Medak in Telangana was the coldest place in the state with minimum temperature of 13.6 degree celsius recorded on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Meteorological Centre in a daily weather report here today said, Hakimpet has recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree celsius and 16.8 degree celsius in Hyderabad.

It said dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The same situation would prevail in the state from November 7 to 11.

The weather outlook for the next two days is there would be no large change, the report added.