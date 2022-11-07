Telangana

Telangana’s Medak records lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 deg c

Meteorological Centre in a daily weather report here today said, Hakimpet has recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree celsius and 16.8 degree celsius in Hyderabad.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 November 2022 - 17:13
0 180 Less than a minute
Telangana's Medak records lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 deg c
Telangana's Medak records lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 deg c

Hyderabad: Medak in Telangana was the coldest place in the state with minimum temperature of 13.6 degree celsius recorded on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Meteorological Centre in a daily weather report here today said, Hakimpet has recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree celsius and 16.8 degree celsius in Hyderabad.

It said dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours.
The same situation would prevail in the state from November 7 to 11.

The weather outlook for the next two days is there would be no large change, the report added.

Related Articles
Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 November 2022 - 17:13
0 180 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button