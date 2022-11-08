Telangana

Three killed in car-truck collision in Telangana

The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck near DC Tanda on the outskirts of Wardhannapet.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 10:27
0 183 Less than a minute
Three killed in car-truck collision in Telangana
Three killed in car-truck collision in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and six injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Warangal district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck near DC Tanda on the outskirts of Wardhannapet.

A couple and their son were killed in the collision. Police shifted the bodies to government hospital Wardhannapet.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy, Varalakshmi and Venkat Sai Reddy. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

Related Articles

The family was coming to Warangal from Ongole in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the highway. Police removed the badly mangled car with the help of a crane and cleared the highway.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 10:27
0 183 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button