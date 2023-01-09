Three killed in fire at Telangana factory

Hyderabad: Three workers were killed in an industrial fire that broke out in Mylan Laboratories in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Sunday.

The incident took place at the warehouse block of Mylan at Gaddapotharam industrial area in Jinnaram mandal.

Police said the fire broke out after an explosive chemical had leaked while being poured into a container. Three workers, who sustained serious burn injuries, died while undergoing treatment a few hours later.

The deceased were identified as Paritosh Mehta, 40, of West Bengal, Ranjith Kumar, 27, of Bihar and Lokeshwar Rao, 29, of Andhra Pradesh.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.