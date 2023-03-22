Andhra PradeshTelangana

Thunderstorm and lightning likely in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: MeT Department

Telangana on March 24, 25 and 26, said the MeT department on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over the state, during the next five days.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 22 March 2023 - 17:10
Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana on March 24, 25 and 26, said the MeT department on Wednesday.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over the state, during the next five days.

Rain occurred at isolated places over Telangana, during the last 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature of 34.6 deg celsius was recorded at Bhadrachalam in Telangana during the same period, the bulletin added.

