Thunderstorm with lightning & hailstorm in Telangana in next 24 hours : Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with a speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the remaining many districts of the state during the same period.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds with speed reaching (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagtial of Telangana tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few and isolated places in the state on April 7 and 8.

Dry Weather very likely to prevail in Telangana from April 9 to 11.

Hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Kamareddy districts of the state in the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperture of 40 degree celsius recorded at Adilabad on Thursday, the report added.