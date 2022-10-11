Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana : Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana in the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of the state from October 12 to 15.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places in Telangana today.

The same situation will prevail at many places in the state from Wednesday to Saturday.

Southwest monsoon has been normal in Telangana.

Rain occurred at many places in the state during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in a Special Weather Bulletin, Met said the trough from North Tamil Nadu, now runs from Interior Karnataka to southwest Madhya Pradesh across Marathwada and Vidarbha extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Source UNI