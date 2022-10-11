Telangana

Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana : Met

In a daily weather report here, it said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of the state from October 12 to 15.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 October 2022 - 14:06
0 177 1 minute read
Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana : Met
Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana : Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana in the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.
In a daily weather report here, it said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of the state from October 12 to 15.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places in Telangana today.
The same situation will prevail at many places in the state from Wednesday to Saturday.
Southwest monsoon has been normal in Telangana.
Rain occurred at many places in the state during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, in a Special Weather Bulletin, Met said the trough from North Tamil Nadu, now runs from Interior Karnataka to southwest Madhya Pradesh across Marathwada and Vidarbha extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Source
UNI
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 October 2022 - 14:06
0 177 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button