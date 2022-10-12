Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana : Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana in the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said the same situation would prevail at isolated places in many districts of the state from October 13 to 16.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in Telangana from today to Sunday.

Southwest monsoon has been weak in the state.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.

Source UNI