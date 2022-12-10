Thunderstorm with lightning very likely in Telangana from Dec 10 to 13 : Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana from Saturday to next Tuesday, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places in the state today and on December 13.

The same situation would prevail at few places in Telangana on December 11 and 12.

Dry Weather very likely to prevail in the state on December 14.

The lowest minimum temperature of 13.2 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the report added.

Source UNI