Tiger spotted in Jagtial; panic prevails

Jagtial: A tiger was reportedly spotted in Jagtial district of Telangana state. The news has created panic among the people.

Locals have claimed to have seen the tiger in the forest area of Vasthapur and Devanpalle in Raikal mandal. Based on the pug marks, the forest department officials have confirmed that it is a tiger. Officials of the forest department believe that by now, the tiger might have gone far away, so there is no need for local people to panic.

Locals initially suspected that it was a leopard but later found out that it was not a leopard but a tiger.