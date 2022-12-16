Time has come to say goodbye to KCR: Nadda

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao turned Telangana into a poor state by pushing it into a debt trap, BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Thursday said that the time has come to say goodbye to him.

Nadda called upon people to end what he called corrupt, inefficient and family rule in Telangana and exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in the state.

He was addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar to mark the end of fifth phase of Praja Sangram Yatra of state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Nadda said Telangana which was a surplus state has been pushed into debt by KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly called.

“Eight years ago, Telangana was a surplus state but today it has debt of Rs 3.29 lakh crore. KCR keeps saying Telangana is the richest state. I want to correct him. Telangana was a rich state, you have made it a poor state and a debt state,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the KCR government is neck-deep in corruption. He said at macro level, KCR was resorting to loot while at the micro level, it was the ministers and MLAs were indulging in it.

Nadda asked KCR to explain why his daughter was called for questioning. He was referring to the recent questioning of K. Kavitha by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi liquor policy scam case.

He recalled that KCR had promised to run Telangana democratically and to make a Dalit the Chief Minister. “Today, he can’t see anybody beyond his son, daughter and son-in-law,” he said, alleging that KCR betrayed people of Telangana and cheated the martyrs.

Nadda said while on one side the government at the Centre was working to empower villages, poor, backward, Dalits, women and youth, on the other side there was a corrupt government in Telangana which was trying to throttle democracy and pursue anti-people policies.

“This government has no right to remain in power. It has done nothing. It’s time to say goodbye to KCR,” he said.

Nadda ridiculed KCR for turning Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and called his plans for national politics day-dreaming. “TRS has become BRS. In the days to come he will take VRS (voluntary retirement scheme),” the BJP chief said.

Nadda also slammed KCR for not celebrating Telangana liberation day on September 17 due to his friendship with AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. He promised that BJP will continue to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

Nadda alleged that when he was coming for the public meeting, TRS men tried to stop him. He said he wants to remind KCR that people have the power to bury those who resort to repression in the dustbin of history.

The BJP leader said Praja Sanghram Yatra was only the beginning. He said in five phases, it lasted for 114 days covering 1,458 km through 56 Assembly constituencies.

He told the public meeting that there would be more such yatras and that the party has already given a slogan “enough is enough, goodbye KCR”.