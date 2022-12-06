Tremors felt in Sangareddy district

Hyderabad: Mild tremors were felt in Sangareddy district of Telangana state.

In Bilalpur of Kohir mandal, people came out of their houses in fear of the earthquake as they felt mild tremors. However, there was no report of any loss of life or property.

People were fast asleep when the tremors were felt in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The National Center for Seismology said an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was recorded at 3.20 am on Tuesday. It was also reported that the source of the earthquake was at a depth of five kilometers in the ground, 117 km from Nalgonda district.

It should be noted that earthquake tremors were felt in Kohir last January as well.