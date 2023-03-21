Tremors felt in Telangana



Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Kotala, Bejoor and Chintalmanipalli mandals of Asifabad district of Telangana, causing panic among the local people.

Residents of all three mandals said they felt tremors in the ground for a while. They came out of their houses.

These mandals are located on the banks of the Pranita river, a tributary of the Godavari, and on the borders of Maharashtra.

Incidentally, some parts of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district were also reported to have felt the tremors for a second.