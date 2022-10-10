TRS displays wrong map, says BJP MP

Hyderabad: Wrong map of India on a hoarding by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has sparked a row with a Telangana BJP MP terming it an insult to the Constitution.

Arvind Dharmapuri, a member of Lok Sabha from the Nizamabad constituency, alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has shown the wrong map of India. He termed this as an insult to the Constitution and integrity of India.

TRS recently changed its name to BRS to expand the party nation-wide.

The MP posted on Twitter a picture of the hoarding put up at Somajiguda in Hyderabad.

The hoarding with India’s map and a picture of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao was put up by some local leaders of TRS.

Dharmapuri pointed out that Article 1 of The Constitution of India, defined the territory of India. According to the Article, entire Jammu & Kashmir is part of India.

The BJP MP alleged that by removing Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the Indian map, KCR is supporting Pakistan. He wrote that this map is promoted and supported by Pakistan.

“Is KCR following the legacy of Nizam who wanted to merge erstwhile Hyderabad State with Pakistan? Is this the motive behind launching the national party,” asked Dharampuri.

Earlier, BJP supporter Sagar Goud posted the picture of hoarding along with his tweet tagging the Hyderabad Police. He demanded booking of a case.