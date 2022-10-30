TRS releases ‘chargesheet’ against BJP ahead of Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday released a ‘chargesheet’ against the BJP for miserably failing the country and for its indifferent attitude towards Telangana.

TRS working president and minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) released the chargesheet ahead of the November 3 by-election to Munugode Assembly seat.

The minister lashed out at the BJP-led central government for what he called its failed promises and blatant lies.

Mentioning a host of contemporary issues in the chargesheet, KTR came down heavily on the ruling dispensation at the centre. He told reporters that the TRS is filing the chargesheet on behalf of various aggrieved sections of the society.

The TRS leader alleged that the BJP government has not allocated even a single rupee to Telangana in the last eight years.

“We are asking for votes by showcasing the development done in the last eight years and promising what we will do to Munugode if we win. On the contrary, the BJP is resorting to personal abuses and making degrading remarks on our honourable chief minister,” KTR said.

The chargesheet has mentioned that the BJP did not get moved by the plight of fluoride victims in Munugode nor they safeguarded the livelihood of weavers. It also speaks about the ruling BJP’s gross injustice towards Telangana like dishonouring the reorganisation act promises, and the party’s decisions against the interests of Telangana.

The document also highlighted the effect of the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials on the commoners and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-farmer policies are sounding a death knell for the farming sector.

The 13-page document also explains in detail how the central BJP government and some BJP-ruled states cheated the backward classes. It also speaks about how the BJP misled the citizens of the country and how they fooled the youth of the nation and the way they discriminated against the students of Telangana.

KTR said that the BJP has sold the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and many navaratna and miniratna companies. He added that the Modi government has tripled the price of cooking gas cylinders thus making life miserable for crores of Indians.

The minister went all guns blazing on the BJP for benefitting their ‘corporate friends’.

“On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote off corporate loans worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore while on the other, he is terming the welfare schemes given to the poor as freebies and revdis,” KTR said.

He pointed out that after the independence, in 67 years, all the PMs have cumulatively made a debt of Rs 55.97 lakh crore while PM Narendra Modi himself made a debt of Rs 110 lakh crore in just 8 years.

KTR has appealed to the voters of Munugode to be aware of the ‘jumlas’ and ‘jhoot’ of the BJP and asked the electorate to punish the saffron party in the ensuing bypoll.