Uninhabited mosque to be restored after 70 years in Medak

Medak: A mosque which was uninhabited for the past 70 years will be restored today in Ambajipet village of Shankrampet R Mandal of Medak district.

As reported by Munsif correspondent, Hafiz Muhammad Faseehuddin, the mosque will be restored on Thursday, December 29 by offering Asr prayer. Mr. Mohammad Masiullah Khan, President Telangana Waqf Board, and journalist Mr. Mohammad Akram Ali, popularly known as Abu Aimal will visit as special guests.

All Muslims are requested to join in large numbers along with their family and friends on this auspicious occasion.