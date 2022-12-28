Telangana

Uninhabited mosque to be restored after 70 years in Medak

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 28 December 2022 - 15:53
0 181 Less than a minute
Uninhabited mosque to be restored after 70 years in Medak
Mr. Mohammad Masiullah Khan, President Telangana Waqf Board, and journalist Abu Aimal will visit as special guests

Medak:  A mosque which was uninhabited for the past 70 years will be restored today in Ambajipet village of Shankrampet R Mandal of Medak district.

As reported by Munsif correspondent, Hafiz Muhammad Faseehuddin, the mosque will be restored on Thursday, December 29 by offering Asr prayer. Mr. Mohammad Masiullah Khan, President Telangana Waqf Board, and journalist Mr. Mohammad Akram Ali, popularly known as Abu Aimal will visit as special guests.

All Muslims are requested to join in large numbers along with their family and friends on this auspicious occasion.

Related Articles
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 28 December 2022 - 15:53
0 181 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button