Union, Left, Student leaders detained ahead of PM’s Telangana visit

Hyderabad: Left party leaders and activists of various trade unions of Singareni besides student leaders have been taken into preventive custody ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Saturday.

In the wake of the protest and bandh called by national trade unions and Singareni workers, left parties and students unions to obstruct Modi’s tour, the Peddapalli district administration in coordination with police department have made tight security arrangements at the Ramagundam coal belt, where the prime minister will lay foundation for multiple projects and address a public meeting before leaving for Delhi.

To avert any untoward incidents, the Ramagundam police took left party leaders, trade union leaders and students union leaders into preventive custody at various places.

Coal miners working with underground mines and opencast projects belonging to the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) had earlier observed protests by wearing black badges in protest of Modi‘s tour.

The agitating miners raised slogans such as ‘Modi Go Back’ and criticised the PM for trying to privatise coal blocks in Telangana and affecting the livelihood of miners.

The Left parties also held protest demonstrations at various places of the coal belt against Modi’s visit to Ramagundam to register protest against the Centre’s “discriminatory attitude” towards Telangana.

CPI National Secretary K.Narayana, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Leaders of recognized Singareni Collieries ’s trade union Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and among many other unions, whose leaders were detained.

The Left wing student union AISF had earlier called for closure of all educational institutions in the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against Modi’s negligence in solving the problems in the education sector and against the Centre not allowing any central institutions in the Telugu state.

The AISF leaders said that Modi had no right to enter Telangana without implementing assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act.