Video: Car washed away in a stream, couple save themselves by climbing a tree

Hyderabad: A couple traveling in a car saved their lives by climbing a tree when their car was swept into the stream during the heavy rains in Telangana’s Viqarabad district last night. The incident took place near Nagaram village in Dharur Mandal of the district.

Telangana: Car washed away in the stream, villagers rescue three passengers who saved themselves by climbing a tree. #HeavyRain #FlashFlood pic.twitter.com/m0JtLFqB7Q — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 6, 2022

Devanur Shiva and his wife Monika were crossing a stream near Nagaram when the car they were traveling in was washed away by the flash floods. The couple got out of the car and climbed on a tree. They held onto the tree until rescued. Police with the help of locals from Nagaram village brought them out with the help of ropes.

The incident took place in the morning hours on Thursday.

Shiva and Monika had come to their village for Dussehra festival. The incident took place while they were returning on Thursday morning after celebrating the festival.