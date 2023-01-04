Video: Two-year-old boy stuck in copper pot in Warangal; rescued

A two-year-old boy got stuck in a copper pot. This incident took place in Moodathettula Thanda area of ​​Warangal district of Telangana. According to sources, while playing with the vessel, the boy sat on it and got stuck in the copper pot.

When his parents’ attempts to remove him failed despite their best efforts, the boy was taken to a nearby welder’s shop. The boy was successfully rescued using cutters. Later, he was taken to the hospital for initial care.