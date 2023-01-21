Washing machine explodes in Telangana: Husband, wife injured



A husband and wife were injured after a washing machine exploded in Kamareddy town of Telangana.

The incident took place at the NGO’s colony in Kamareddy town on Friday night, where a washing machine exploded in a house.

The husband and wife were seriously injured in the accident. 75-year-old Rajouri Ballia and his wife Bala Lakshmi, 69, live in the colony behind the new bus stand. On Friday night, they put clothes in the washing machine in the hall and stood in the hall. Suddenly the washing machine exploded and caught fire, seriously injuring both.

They were shifted to Kamareddy Government Hospital.

The doors of the house were also damaged due to the intensity of the explosion. The windows of the car parked in front of the house were also broken. It is suspected that the compressor might have exploded due to a short circuit.

