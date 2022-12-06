Wife’s effort to save life by CPR goes in vain; Husband dies before her eyes

Hyderabad: Husband died in front of his wife due to cardiac arrest and all efforts to save him failed. The incident took place in Nizamabad district of Telangana.

According to details, a person identified as 40-year-old Sagar taxi driver was taking his wife back on his bike after attending a meeting at the Srikonda Public Health Center (PHC) yesterday evening. After dropping her off his bike, he was taking the bike to a nearby petrol pump, when he suddenly fell off the bike and collapsed.

The man’s wife works as Asha worker. She performed CPR on him to restore his heartbeat. He was later taken to the hospital by ambulance, but the doctors declared him brought dead after examination.