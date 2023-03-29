Telangana

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Telangana

In a rare incident, a woman gave birth to quadruplets in a private hospital in Mustabad mandal headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The quadrplets include three baby boys and a baby girl.

Gottimukkala Lavanya, who was eight months pregnant, gave birth to quadruplets.

Doctors of the People’s Hospital on Monday performed the surgery on Tuesday morning.

According to doctors Dr Ch Shankar and Dr Ch Akhila, tthe weight of each baby was more than one kilogram and all the babies were healthy.


They said that they had to perform a surgery since Lavanya was facing some health problems. The babies have been kept in observation in a hospital in Siddipet.

