Woman injured in attack by jilted lover in Hyderabad succumbs

Hyderabad: A woman, who along with her daughter were injured in an attack by a jilted lover in Hyderabad, succumbed at a hospital on Wednesday.

Shoba died while undergoing treatment at government-run Gandhi Hospital while the condition of the assailant, who tried to kill himself, remained critical.

Shoba and 19-year-old Vaibhavi were injured on Tuesday when Sandeep (22) attacked them with a knife at their house in Miyapur under the limits of Cyberabad police commissionerate.

According to police, Sandeep was in love with Vaibhavi and attacked her as he was enraged over her getting engaged to another person.

Sandeep and Vaibhavi, both natives of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, were said to be in a relationship for quite some time. About six months ago, Vaibhavi decided to end the relationship due to some differences between them.

The family later moved to Hyderabad and Vaibhavi started pursuing a beautician course in the city. Meanwhile, her mother fixed her marriage and made arrangements for the engagement.

Enraged after learning about this, Sandeep rushed to Vaibhavi’s house in Miyapur from Guntur and attacked her with a vegetable cutting knife. The teenager suffered injuries on her hand. In an attempt to save Vaibhavi, her mother too suffered stab injuries in the abdomen and chest. Later, the accused tried to slit his own throat with the same knife, the police said.