Woman Maoist surrenders in Telangana

Hyderabad: A veteran woman Maoist, Aluri Usha Rani alias Vijayakka alias Pochakka alias Bhanu didi, surrendered to the Telangana Police on Saturday and urged her former colleagues to surrender, saying that armed struggle has no relevance in today’s digital India.

The 53-year-old was a Divisional Committee member of the North Sub Zonal Bureau of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist).

She surrendered to lead a peaceful life with her family members, a police release said.

The Maoist, a resident of Tenali in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, was motivated by her mentor Anand of the CPI (ML) Peoples War. She joined the Maoists in November 1991.

She was involved in several violent incidents both in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Her husband, the late C Ram Chandra Reddy, worked as a full-timer in the propaganda committee in the CPI (ML) People’s War and died in a gunbattle with the police at Palamaner in Chittoor district.

Her father Aluri Bhujanga Rao was a government teacher. He took voluntary retirement in 1985 and joined the CPI (ML) Peoples War.

He went underground and worked in the party for about 10 years till 1995. He used to translate Prabhath magazine of the party from Telugu to Hindi.

He led an underground life in different towns of Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra and helped to provide shelter to senior cadres.

Usha Rani stated that she joined the organization with lot of expectations to bring about changes in the society and actively participated in armed struggles for more than three decades but failed to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

In her message to the Maoist cadres, she said there are no grounds for the armed outfit to pursue the revolutionary struggle in the light of digital revolution coupled with the welfare oriented and people friendly policies of the state.

She feels that there was no reason to continue the armed struggle and guerrilla warfare leading to mindless violence. She appealed to the Maoist cadres to give up arms and join the mainstream.

