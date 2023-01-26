Would be groom dies a day before his wedding

Adilabad: A bridegroom died barely a day before his wedding in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday.

Ravula Satyanarayana Chary (34) who was the only son of Shankaraiah, died of cardiac arrest. He was a goldsmith at a jewelry showroom in Utnoor.

Satyanarayana collapsed when he was participating in pre-wedding ceremonies in the wee hours of Thursday. Initially, he was rushed to a government hospital in Utnoor. Then he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, where he died while undergoing treatment around 2 pm.

Satyanarayana’s marriage was scheduled with a girl from Metpalli in Jagtial on Friday at 11 am. He had carved various golden ornaments to be worn by his bride, his father told.