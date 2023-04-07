Telangana

Young man dies of a heart attack while playing cricket in Telangana

The deceased was identified as Anjaneyulu. The incident occurred at 1200 hours.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 April 2023 - 17:12
0 170 Less than a minute
Young man dies of a heart attack while playing cricket in Telangana
Young man dies of a heart attack while playing cricket in Telangana

Siddipet: A 37-year-old man died of a heart attack while playing cricket at Husnabad in this district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Anjaneyulu. The incident occurred at 1200 hours.

He suddenly collapsed on the ground while playing cricket and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Related Articles
Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 April 2023 - 17:12
0 170 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button