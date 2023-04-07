Young man dies of a heart attack while playing cricket in Telangana

Siddipet: A 37-year-old man died of a heart attack while playing cricket at Husnabad in this district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Anjaneyulu. The incident occurred at 1200 hours.

He suddenly collapsed on the ground while playing cricket and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.