YouTuber Teenmaar Mallanna arrested for derogatory comments against KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have arrested YouTuber Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna for alleged derogatory comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

The arrest was made late Tuesday night. He was picked up from the office of his channel Q News office in Peerzadiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad under the limits of Rachakonda police commissionerate.

The action against him came after several complaints were lodged at various police stations for his alleged derogatory comments against Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, his son and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and daughter MLC K.Kavitha on his YouTube channel.

Telangana Jagruthi member Naveen Goud had lodged a complaint against Teenmaar Mallanna, with the LB Nagar police for making defamatory comments against Kavitha and Rama Rao.

The complaint demanded immediate action be taken against Mallanna and his channel should be banned.

The LB Nagar police registered a case under sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has condemned the arrests of Mallanna and Telangana Vittal. He visited Mallanna’s house late on Tuesday night and called on the family.

“Democracy is under threat in Telangana. Let’s Save Democracy ! KCR is digging his own grave by stifling the voices which are questioning his tyranny. Earnest request to media organisations not to budge into the pressure of BRS govt,” tweeted Sanjay after the visit.

“Visited Teenmaar Mallanna garu & Telangana Vittal garu’s residences & spoke to their family members following their undemocratic arrest by Telangana police. Assured to stand by the families. Are these police or BRS goons ? CM is resorting to these tactics after his son’s role came out in the paper leakage issue and daughter’s role in Liquor Scam,” he added and demanded immediate release of both of them unconditionally.

Mallanna’s supporters alleged that instead of taking action against those who attacked Q News office on Sunday night, the police arrested him.

Unidentified persons had the office and ransacked computers and furniture.

Teenmaar Mallanna was not present in the office at the time of attack.

Mallanna had alleged that 25 BRS goondas attacked his office. He claimed that it was a conspiracy to murder him.

Teenmaar Mallanna, who calls himself a journalist, is a vocal critic of the BRS government, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.