Video: Moving car goes up in flames on Outer Ring Road

The fire is said to be broken out in the engine of the car, which immediately engulfed the entire car.

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 10 October 2022 - 16:40
The car was coming from APK Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad when it suddenly caught fire.

Hyderabad: A moving car suddenly caught fire on Outer Ring Road, Pedda Amberpet in Rangareddy district of Telangana.

Seeing the fire in the car, the driver stopped the car on the side of the road and pulled out all the occupants safely.

No one has been injured or died in this incident. Fire brigade officials worked to extinguish the fire. The fire is said to be broken out in the engine of the car, which immediately engulfed the entire car.

