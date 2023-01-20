News

Secunderabad fire: 3 people still missing

Hyderabad: Three people are still missing in the fire that broke out in the commercial complex of Secunderabad Nalagutta yesterday.

6 people were rescued safely. According to the details, fire broke out in a shop of a multi-storey commercial complex located in Nalagutta, Secunderabad, on Thursday, at around 11 am.

‌The fire intensified and spread to other shops. After several hours of struggle, the fire was brought under control, but the building was filled with smoke. 

‌Meanwhile, people from Bihar have approached the police and complained that three people who were trapped in the building are missing.

