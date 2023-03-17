1st ODI: Shami, Siraj triple-tango sends Australia reeling at the Wankhede

Mumbai: Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami (3-17) and Mohammed Siraj (3-29) came up with brilliant efforts in their second spells as India bowled out Australia for a paltry 188 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Shami claimed three wickets in a superb spell of seam bowling — sending down a couple of maiden overs while Siraj struck two wickets from the other end as India came back brilliantly after being smashed around by make-shift opener Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 81 off 65 balls.

Apart from fast bowlers shining in Mumbai after India skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl first, left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, playing his first ODI after a long injury break, claimed two wickets for 46 as India made the most of their chances after they got rid of Marsh, who figured in two half-century partnerships at the top.

Australia got off to a decent start despite losing Travis Head in the second over, chopping on to his stumps off a Siraj delivery that pitched on a good length. But Marsh thrived on a difficult pitch that offered some assistance to the bowlers, hitting a 65-ball 81 laced with 10 boundaries and five sixes. Marsh was sent in as an opener in place of David Warner, who was left out as he has not fully recovered from the elbow injury he suffered during the preceding Test series.

Marsh struck Siraj for three boundaries off five deliveries in the fourth over — the first over covers, then a backfoot punch between cover and point and the third over mid-off on a slightly fuller delivery. He lived a charmed life in the middle, as he was beaten on more than a couple of overs.

But he struck both two more boundaries off Siraj in the eighth over before slamming Shardul Thakur over his head for his first six. He went on to hit Hardik Pandya for two sixes – the second a big smash off a slightly short of a length delivery in 15th over.

He hammered Kuldeep Yadav for two boundaries in the 17th over — the second one bringing his half-century in 51 balls. Marsh figured in two half-century partnerships — 72 runs for the second wicket with skipper Steve Smith (22) and 52 runs for the third wicket with Josh Inglis (15).

However, Australia lost its way after he was out, caught by Siraj off a thick outside edge to a tossed-up delivery by Jadeja. Shami came up with a brilliant burst in his second spell, claiming three wickets without conceding a single run, bowling a wicket-maiden over (his fifth over) while Siraj too chipped in, claiming the wicket of Sean Abbot and Adam Zampa as Australia slumped from 169/5 in 28th over to be all out for 188 in 35.4.

The lower order crumbled totally as the last five batters including a returning Glenn Maxwell (8) failed to get into double figures.

Earlier, India included two spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI with KL Rahul donning the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Ishan Kishan.

Australia had to leave out regular keeper Alex Carey, who reported ill and was sent back to the team hotel, making way for Josh Inglis in the playing XI. David Warner was left out as he is not 100% fit.

Brief scores: Australia 188 all out in 35.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 81, Steve Smith 22; Mohammed Shami 3/17, Mohd Siraj 3/29) v India.