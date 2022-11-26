Sports

Argentine World Cup team hails Maradona

Maradona died on November 25, 2020 of a heart attack at home at age 60 after a brain surgery for a subdural hematoma.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 26 November 2022 - 13:37
Buenos Aires: Members of the Argentine national soccer team commemorated Diego Armando Maradona at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, two years after his death.

Lionel Messi uploaded a story to Instagram with a photo of the legendary soccer star wearing his number 10 blue and white jersey.

Manager Lionel Scaloni called “it … a very sad day,” referring to Maradona’s anniversary, ahead of Saturday’s match against Mexico in Qatar.

He added that “it seems unbelievable” that Maradona “is not here”.

Striker Lautaro Martinez commented that the squad is “thinking very much” about the greatest Argentine World Cup figure, who led Argentina to the championship in Mexico 1986 and to the runners-up in Italy 1990.

“He was a very important person to Argentina, but also to world soccer. It is a sad day for all of us,” Martinez said.

