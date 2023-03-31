Arijit, Tamanna dazzle fans at IPL 2023 opening ceremony

Ahmedabad: Before the mega cricketing action could begin, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia, besides singer Arijit Singh dazzled the fans gathered at Narendra Modi Stadium in the opening ceremony of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

After a gap of three years, the IPL returned to its pre-Covid glory days with 74 matches scheduled at 12 venues over eight weeks.

In the opener, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Actress turned anchor Mandira Bedi kickstarted the ceremony with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah witnessing the action from the VIP stand. Arijit started his performance in the presence of jam packed fans at the stadium. He set fire on stage with his superhit songs like Kabira, Kesariya and Jhume Jo Pathaan. Arijit signed off after taking a round of the stadium on a Buggy.

Next, superstars Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika set the stage on fire with their sizzling moves as the fans went berserk.

The electrifying opening ceremony eneded with Rashmika’s performance on Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu.

