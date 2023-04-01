Babar Azam included in ICSC syllabus

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has been included in the sports syllabus of class 8 by the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).



A post is going viral on the social networking site Twitter in which the picture of Pakistani team captain Babar Azam is included in the syllabus along with famous Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

In the said 8th class sports book, there is a question to match the cricketers with their nickname, while Babar Azam alias Bobby is also mentioned in the answer.





It may be noted that the Pakistan captain was recently awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2022 for his performance in all three formats. Similarly, Babar Azam’s cover drive was included in the physics syllabus of Class IX last year.

