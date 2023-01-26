Babar declared cricketer of the year for 2022

Dubai: Pakistan’s batting genius Babar Azam has bagged another accolade as he has been named the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of 2022.

He has scored 2598 runs in 44 matches in 2022, averaging 54.12 with eight centuries and 15 half-centuries.

In 2022, Babar became the only player to breach the 2000-run mark during the calendar year across all formats, scoring 679 ODI runs with 8 50+ scores in nine games.

The 28-year-old also retained his ODI batting crown of 2021 by winning the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2022.

Babar Azam is ecstatic on winning the ODI Cricketer of the Year award 💚 #ICCAwards



Video courtesy: @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/mOyR1Q9e6C — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 26, 2023

Despite the results not always going Pakistan’s way, Babar enjoyed a tremendous year in Test cricket. He scored 1184 runs from just nine matches and did the bulk of the heavy lifting for Pakistan in the longer format.

The year was a breakthrough one for Babar as a white-ball captain too. Under Babar’s captaincy, Pakistan won all three ODI series they played, losing just one match out of nine at the hands of Australia.

The ICC has also termed his 196 in Karachi Test his most memorable performance of the year.