Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Warner doubtful for entire series with fractured elbow

New Delhi: Australia opener David Warner has suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow and is doubtful to be out of the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Warner was hit on his elbow and helmet during a fiery spell of pace bowling by India’s Mohammed Siraj on the opening day of the second Test of the four-match series on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the 36-year-old left-hander was ruled out for the second Test with a concussion injury, with Matthew Renshaw coming in as a concussion substitute.

A report on www.cricket.com.au website later revealed that Warner had suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow. He was struck by Siraj on his elbow but had waved off the team doctor and continued to bat.

Warner had made 15 off 44 balls in Australia’s first-innings score of 263. During his innings, he took a blow on his helmet off India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the tenth over, after having taken a blow to his elbow. Later on, when India batted for the remaining nine overs on Day One, Warner did not come out to field for Australia.

“He subsequently demonstrated symptoms and failed a concussion test. Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” a CA statement said.

Warner is an important cog in the wheel as tries to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and win a series in India for the first time since 2004.

The visitors are currently trailing 0-1 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after losing the opener in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.

Warner had scored 1 and 10 runs as Australia were out for 177 and 91 in two innings a the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

With Warner looking doubtful for the remaining match of the series, Australia may have to include Renshaw as a replacement for Warner. They can also send him back and call in another specialist opener for the next two Tests to be played in Indore and Ahmedabad.