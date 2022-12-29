Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen, Shooter Esha Singh meet Kavitha in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha at the latter’s residence here on Thursday.

Kavitha later tweeted ‘Met and honoured the Golden Girl of Telangana and India, Boxing Champion @nikhhat_zareen.

We are so proud of her accomplishments and achievements. Wishing her all the very best for her future endeavours’.

Telangana Boxing star and reigning world champion, Nikhat Zareen won a gold medal in the finals of the Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships held in Bhopal recently.

Indian amaetur shooter and Telangana’s Esha Singh also met BRS MLC at her residence.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, taking to twitter said ‘It was lovely meeting Telangana’s pride World Champion @Singhesha10 in Hyderabad, today, who recently clinched silver in the junior women’s 10m 65th National Shooting Championship in Madhya Pradesh.

My best wishes for her upcoming tournaments and journey ahead’, she said.