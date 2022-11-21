Sports

FIFA World Cup begins with Quran recitation

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 21 November 2022 - 19:15
0 284 1 minute read
FIFA World Cup begins with Quran recitation
FIFA World Cup begins with Quran recitation

Qatar welcomed football fans with Quran recitation on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. 20-year-old, Quran reciter Ghanim Al Muftah, who is also a FIFA World Cup ambassador, recited the verses from the Holy Quran. He read, “Oh mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another.”

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sat on the pitch beside the Qatari qari Ghanim, born with a rare condition that impairs the development of the lower spine.

The country’s Emir opened the World Cup. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed everyone to the World Cup 2022. Fireworks exploded from the roof of Al Bayt stadium. Khaleej Times reported.

Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 21 November 2022 - 19:15
0 284 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button