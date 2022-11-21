FIFA World Cup begins with Quran recitation

Qatar welcomed football fans with Quran recitation on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. 20-year-old, Quran reciter Ghanim Al Muftah, who is also a FIFA World Cup ambassador, recited the verses from the Holy Quran. He read, “Oh mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another.”

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sat on the pitch beside the Qatari qari Ghanim, born with a rare condition that impairs the development of the lower spine.

The country’s Emir opened the World Cup. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed everyone to the World Cup 2022. Fireworks exploded from the roof of Al Bayt stadium. Khaleej Times reported.