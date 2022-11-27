FIFA World Cup: Costa Rica strike late to stun Japan, leave Group E wide open

Doha (Qatar): Costa Rica recovered from the 7-0 hammering they got at the hands of Spain to pull off a shocking 1-0 win over Japan to leave the Group E qualification race wide open in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In Sunday’s first of the four matches, Keysher Fuller took full advantage of a defensive lapse to score in the 81st minute and keep their dream of reaching the last 16 knockout stage alive.

Japan failed to maintain the same level of play that fetched them the stunning win over Germany, who face Spain later in the evening.

Costa Rica’s win is another big shock at the World Cup and nobody had fancied the Central American country Costa Rica’s comeback after the hammering they got at the hands of Spain in the last match. Their comeback win is one of the many great stories of the World Cup.

Japan were the better team but were unable to break down Costa Rica, who scored through their only shot on target of the match and of the tournament.

The win ended a seven-match winless run at the World Cup, with their last World Cup victories dating back to the 2014 group stage, against Uruguay (3-1) and Italy (1-0) respectively and they have beaten Japan for the first time.

With Sunday’s result, Spain, Japan and Costa Rica have three points, while Japan and Costa Rica have played two matches each, Spain have played only one. Germany is yet to open their points tally having lost to Japan in their first Group league match.