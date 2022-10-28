Former American boxer Andrew Tate’s ‘Namaz’ video goes viral

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate has reportedly converted to Islam.

A verified account called ‘Andrew Tate’ shared a post on Gettr, a conservative social media site, stating, “This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. “So be patient, Indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH” Quran 30:60”

https://gettr.com/post/p1ve4jv0bea

A video is also doing rounds on social media where Tate can be seen praying in a mosque in the UAE.