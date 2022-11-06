Gunathilaka arrested for alleged sexual assault

Sydney: Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested for alleged sexual assault here, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Sunday.

He was arrested from a hotel on Sussex Street at early hours of Sunday morning and is due to appear in court on Monday.

“SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty,” SLC said in a statement.

The 31-year-old batter was earlier ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury but remained with the squad as a “stand-by” player in Australia.

The New South Wales police has also mentioned about the arrest of an unnamed Sri Lankan national in report on their website.

The NSW police said that the Sri Lanka national has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

“Yesterday (Saturday, 5 November), detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad and Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced a joint investigation under Strike Force Veteran following reports a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Rose Bay earlier this week,” NSW police said in a report.

The police said that the woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday, November 2.

Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1am today (Sunday, 6 November).

Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign ended on Sunday following a defeat in their final group match against England at the SCG.