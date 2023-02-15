Sports

ICC Rankings: India become No. 1 in all three formats

India recently became the top-ranked ODI team after beating New Zealand 3-0 in January, to go with their No. 1 T20I ranking.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 16:25
0 335 1 minute read
ICC Rankings: India become No. 1 in all three formats
ICC Rankings: India become No. 1 in all three formats

Dubai: India’s massive victory in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur took them to the top in the latest ICC’s Test rankings on Wednesday, making them the No. 1 ranked team in all three formats.

India recently became the top-ranked ODI team after beating New Zealand 3-0 in January, to go with their No. 1 T20I ranking.

The Rohit Sharma led side will need to win the second Test against Australia in Delhi, which starts on February 16, to stay on top of the Test rankings and also move a step closer to qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June. They need to win the series 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final.

India had beaten Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma making key contributions.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 16:25
0 335 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button