Ice skaters of Telangana brought home great laurels

Telangana Ice Skating Team has participated first time in Khelo India Winter Games because since last two years Telangana state team has not been invited.

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 20:24
Hyderabad: Telangana won 5 medals in 3rd Khelo India Winter Games Ice Skating 2023, at Gulmarg, Kashmir held during 10th to 14th February 2023. 

Hyderabadi skater Nayana Sri Talluri won two Gold Medals in 500 meters and 1000 meters in the age group of 15-19.

While Pranav Madav Surapaneni won two Bronze Medals in 500 meters and 1000 meters in the age group of 13-15.

Likewise Vishnu Vardan won one Bronze Medal in 1000 meters in 15-19 age group.

It is worth mentioning here that Telangana Ice Skating Team has participated first time in Khelo India Winter Games because since last two years Telangana state team has not been invited.

