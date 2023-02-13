Sports

IND v AUS: Third Test shifted to Indore from Dharamsala

Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 11:34
New Delhi: The third Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore.

The schedule for the remaining three Tests is as below:

February 17-21: 2nd Test, New Delhi

March 1-5: 3rd Test, Indore

March 9-13: 4th Test, Ahmedabad.

