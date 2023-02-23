IPL 2023: Aiden Markram named new Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

New Delhi: Aiden Markram has been named as the new captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2023 edition, starting from March 31.

The Hyderabad-based franchise announced Markram’s appointment on Twitter by sharing a video with the caption: “THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram.”

Markram will take over from Kane Williamson, who was released at the end of last season and went on to join defending champions Gujarat Titans during the 2023 auction.

The Proteas allrounder recently led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team to clinch the inaugural SA20 title. He was the player of the series for his 365 runs and 11 wickets in the tournament.

The 28-year-old also had a successful IPL season last year scoring 381 runs at an average of 47.63 with three half-centuries.