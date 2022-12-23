IPL 2023, mini-auction: Sam Curran gets highest-ever bid, sold to PBKS for 18.5 cr; MI get Green for 17.5 cr

Kochi: England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Punjab Kings bought him for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore at the 2023 mini-auction of the cash-rich tournament.

There was intense bidding between MI, CSK, RR, LSG, and PBKS for Curran, who was Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, PBKS eventually got the England all-rounder.

After Curran, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green also attracted big bids from franchises and became the second-most expensive player in the IPL history after Mumbai Indians picked him for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore.

Before this auction, South African all-rounder Chris Morris was the most expensive buy in the IPL. He was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 16.25 crore in the 2021 auction.

Meanwhile, the England Test captain Ben Stokes was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore after fierce bids with LSG and SRH.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals bought Jason Holder for 5.75 crore and the likes of Odean Smith and Sikandar Raza were sold at Rs 50 lakh each to Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went unsold.

Earlier, England batter Harry Brook became the first millionaire at the IPL 2023 mini auction after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) snapped him up for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore.

Apart from Brook, Sunrisers Hyderabad also picked India opener, Mayank Agarwal, for Rs 8.25 crore

On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was sold for Rs 2 crore to defending champions Gujarat Titans while former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was roped in by CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, former England captain Joe Root (base price Rs 1 crore) and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw (base price Rs 2 crore) went unsold.