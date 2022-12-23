Sports

IPL 2023, mini-auction: SRH bag Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 cr, Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 cr

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 17:20
Kochi: England batter Harry Brook on Friday became the first millionaire at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) snapped him up for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore.

On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was sold for Rs 2 crore to defending champions Gujarat Titans while former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was roped in by CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, former England captain Joe Root (base price Rs 1 crore) and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw (base price Rs 2 crore) went unsold.

