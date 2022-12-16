Karman Kaur Thandi wins the ‘Most Stylish Sportsperson’ Award at IFA 2022

Gurugram: India’s No. 1 women’s singles tennis player — Karman Kaur Thandi — won the ‘Most Stylish Sportsperson’ Award at the India Fashion Awards (IFA) 2022.

Karman, who trains at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy, was selected as the winner by a jury comprising fashion heavyweights and celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Raghavendra Rathore, Nikhil Kamath, Shalini Passi, Maneka Gandhi, Ambika Pillai, Kunal Rawal, Carol Gracias, Tarun Khiwal, Ravi Jaipuria, Sanjay Nigam and Vagish Pathak, at a gala event hosted in Delhi NCR.

“I thank the jury for choosing me for this honour. While my focus has always been tennis, it feels great to be recognised for my personal style by some of the best names in Indian fashion. My style reflects who I am – a woman, an Indian and a global athlete,” said Karman dressed in an elegant flowing silver ensemble.

This was the third edition of the India Fashion Awards that celebrate innovators in the fashion industry. Ace fashion designers, Bollywood celebrities, and business tycoons including Manish Malhotra, Elnaaz Narouzi, Anaita Shroff, Rocky Star, Vipul Goel, Vijender Singh and Aparna Bahl graced the occasion.

The 24-year-old Karman became India’s No. 1 women’s singles tennis player in October this year, displacing long-standing resident Ankita Raina.

The year 2022 has been a great one for the Indian tennis player. She shocked France”s Chloe Paquet in the first round of the WTA Chennai Open 2022 in September.