Kozhikode Corporation staff arrested for attacking 3 women foreign footballers

The incident occurred on Tuesday late evening when the women's team was leaving the Corporation stadium at Kozhikode after the day's practice session.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 26 October 2022 - 10:51
Thiruvananthapuram: Arun Kumar, an employee of Kozhikode Corporation, was arrested by the local police on Wednesday for attacking three foreign footballers of the Gokulam Kerala FC Women’s team.

Kumar, believed to be drunk, first threw a beer bottle on the team members and it fell down and broke. The glass shards injured the feet of the players – two from Ghana and one from Kenya.

Kumar allegedly pulled the hair of one player.

The police later took him into custody and on Wednesday morning his arrest was recorded.

