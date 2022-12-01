Nikhat Zareen conferred with Arjuna Award

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Sports Award 2022 and National Adventure Award 2021 to the awardees at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

Table tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta has been honored with the 2022 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

This year, Arjuna Awards were given to 25 sportspersons for outstanding performance in sports. They include athletes Seema Punia and Eldhus Paul, Shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, female boxer Nikhat Zareen, hockey player Deep Grace Ekka, weightlifter Vikash Thakur, wrestlers Anshu and Sarita and para-badminton player Tarun Dhillon.

Nikhat Zareen took to twitter to share the news of her achievement with her fans. She writes, “It’s an absolute honour to be conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Gratitude to the Almighty for guiding me on my journey and to all those who shared it with me. Onwards and upwards!”

It’s an absolute honour to be conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Gratitude to the Almighty for guiding me on my journey and to all those who shared it with me.



Onwards and upwards! 🙏😇@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/1HCObsd0iV — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) November 30, 2022

5 coaches were selected for Drona Charya Award in regular category and 3 coaches in lifetime category. The Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports was given to four sportspersons, including Ashwini Akunji C, Dharamveer Singh, BC Suresh and Nir Bahadur Gurung.